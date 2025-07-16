Beyond text: Why voice is emerging as India's next frontier for AI interaction
Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 16 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
Unlike text, which is relatively uniform, spoken language is richly-layered—with cultural nuances, colloquialisms, and emotion. Startups building voice-first AI models are now doubling down on one thing above all else: the depth and diversity of datasets.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Voice is fast becoming the defining layer of human-AI interaction in India, despite being the most challenging to train. Artificial intelligence (AI) startups are sharpening their focus on sculpting this intgeraction with design, authentic emotion, and intent. Yet, India presents a unique challenge: the sheer diversity of its accents, languages, and tonalities.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story