Jeff Bezos said he expects artificial intelligence to create a “labor shortage in the economy,” rejecting fears that the fast-evolving technology will put humans out of work as he launches a new venture aimed at making engineers more productive.
Bezos Bats Down AI Job Loss Fears While Launching New Venture
SummaryThe new startup Prometheus seeks to build an “artificial general engineer” that can design and manufacture complex physical products.
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