Bezos fund believes AI can save the planet. Nvidia, Google are all-in.
Summary
Tech giants have been enlisted to support environmentalists and academics in using AI to amplify their work.
Environmental groups have long raised alarm about harms to the planet being caused by the massive use of energy and water required to power and cool the datacenters used to run large-scale generative artificial intelligence.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story