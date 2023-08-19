'Bhashini', India’s AI translation platform to promote digital inclusion across India: PM Modi

PM Modi highlights India's role as a testing ground for innovative solutions at G20, introduces AI-powered language translation platform ‘Bhashini’ to promote digital inclusion across India's diverse languages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's role as a testing ground for innovative solutions during the G20 Digital Economy Working Group Ministers Meet. He introduced "Bhashini," an AI-powered language translation platform, aimed at promoting digital inclusion across India's diverse languages. He emphasized India's digital infrastructure as a scalable, secure, and inclusive solution for global challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are building 'Bhashini', an AI powered language translation platform. It will support digital inclusion in all the diverse languages of India," said the Prime Minister.

The PM said, "India is an incredibly diverse country. We have dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects. It is home to every religion in the world and innumerable cultural practices. From ancient traditions to the latest technology, India has something for everyone." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's Prime Minister stated that due to its diversity, the country serves as an excellent testing ground for solutions, noting that a successful solution in India can readily be implemented globally. He also expressed India's willingness to share its experiences with the world.

The Prime Minister revealed the establishment of India Stacks, an online global repository for digital goods, with the aim of ensuring universal access. He urged event participants to collaborate in creating a roadmap for cross-country digital skills comparison and establishing a virtual center of excellence for digital skilling.

He also cautioned G20 representatives about the security challenges posed to the global digital economy and stressed the importance of reaching a consensus on the "G20 High-Level principles for a secure, trusted, and resilient digital economy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We in G20 have a unique opportunity to lay a foundation of an inclusive, prosperous and secure global digital future. We can include financial inclusion and productivity through Digital Public Infrastructure," the Prime Minister said.

Elaborating on India's digital economy initiatives, the PM noted that the combination of Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar, and mobile phones has transformed financial transactions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}