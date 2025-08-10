Mint Explainer | Why Big Tech is focusing on Indian languages
The battle for AI supremacy is heating up in India, with tech giants like Google and Meta expanding their language support. With 1.7 billion speakers across Indian languages, the potential for AI growth is immense.
On Thursday, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman unveiled GPT-5 with native support for 12 Indian languages. Last year, Google expanded its AI model Gemini’s native support for nine Indian languages. With artificial intelligence startups Anthropic and Perplexity also focusing on Indian languages, regional-language internet is fast emerging as a huge AI battleground. Mint explains why.