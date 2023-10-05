Bill Gates-Backed Startup Launches AI Chatbot for Personalized Movie, Book Picks
SummaryThe chatbot, called Pix, runs on OpenAI language-processing tech and will learn user preferences over time.
Billionaire entrepreneur Bill Gates declared in March that “the Age of AI has begun." At least one of his investments is betting on the ways AI will help people choose their entertainment.
