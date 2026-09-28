Bill Gates raises AI safety alarm: Reaching global accord could be harder than Cold War nuclear treaty

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that settling on an international treaty governing AI might be more difficult than the Cold War-era negotiations for nuclear arms reduction. In an interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press aired on Sunday, September 27, Gates said governments need to work together on AI safeguards without allowing regulation to derail the US technology race with China.

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His remarks follow US President Donald Trump's continued opposition to slowing AI development. Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this month, “WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! ”, arguing that the US is ahead of China and should maintain its lead. Monitoring and safeguards would not have to detract from the US position in the international competition for AI, Gates said.

Gates calls for global AI cooperation Gates pointed to previous international agreements on issues such as aviation safety, ozone protection and nuclear weapons as examples of US-led cooperation. He said the same should apply to AI, too, where countries must acknowledge that the technology is a risk that transcends boundaries.

He also said that he would like to meet Trump to discuss the issue. Gates said that while there would be some such requirements for AI companies under government oversight, they wouldn't slow down technological advancement significantly. He has also claimed that a complete reliance on the self-regulation of companies is not enough.

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Gates warns of mass-casualty threat Gates also spoke about the dangers of malicious use of AI. During the NBC interview, he said AI is powerful enough to help drive events that could cause a billion deaths.

He stressed that his concern is not simply about AI becoming independently dangerous. Instead, he pointed out that AI systems are becoming more advanced and that humans are people seeking to cause harm. Small groups may be able to acquire capabilities previously held mainly by governments, Gates added.

Trump prioritises US-China AI race Trump has said that strict rules on AI could be a disadvantage for the U.S. This is in contrast with the desire of some AI executives and academics to have greater protections.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has also urged "frontier" AI startups to proceed with some caution but keep the US ahead of China. In the current AI debate, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also noted the rise of increasingly effective AI systems.

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The disagreement highlights a central challenge for policymakers: how can governments and companies design a safety framework for increasingly advanced AI without developing rules they think may undermine technological progress and global competitiveness?

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.