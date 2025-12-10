Govt rolls out 12 new standards across AI, payments security, audit data and industrial systems
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 10 Dec 2025, 05:50 am IST
The new AI data-quality standards are particularly significant, aiming to improve accountability and reduce bias in regulated sectors.
New Delhi: In a major move, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has notified 12 new standards in a single round, covering artificial intelligence, secure financial cryptographic devices, audit data systems, lifts, campus facilities, rotating electrical machines and optical fibre testing, as per two separate government orders.
