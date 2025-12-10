India has many cases where voluntary BIS standards were converted into mandatory Quality Control Orders. For example, the BIS safety standards for toys became compulsory through a QCO in 2020, and the standard for two-wheeler helmets was made mandatory in 2018. Standards for electrical appliances and pressure cookers were converted into QCOs in 2020, while footwear standards were notified as mandatory in 2022. Many chemical and petrochemical standards have also been brought under QCOs since 2021.