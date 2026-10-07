Boston Dynamics appoints Rohit Prasad as CEO; former Amazon AI chief to lead ‘Physical AI’ strategy

Boston Dynamics has appointed former Amazon executive Rohit Prasad as its new chief executive officer, effective October 7, 2026. Prasad will spearhead Hyundai Motor's robotics firm's efforts to develop “Physical AI” (intelligent robots that can work independently in industrial, enterprise and other real-world settings), the firm said Tuesday.

After 12 years at Amazon, where he was instrumental in developing Alexa and led the Amazon Artificial Intelligence team on artificial intelligence and foundation model development, Prasad joined Boston Dynamics. The appointment comes as Boston Dynamics prepares to commercialise its humanoid robots, such as Atlas, while Hyundai moves towards full ownership of the company and plans large-scale humanoid production.

Rohit Prasad brings Amazon and Raytheon experience Prasad most recently worked as Senior Vice President and Head Scientist at the “Alexa and Artificial General Intelligence” group at Amazon, Boston Dynamics said. He played a key role in the development of Alexa, from its earliest stages to being used in hundreds of millions of homes around the world, the company said.

Prasad was also responsible for developing Amazon's Nova, a family of foundation models for enterprise use. Prior to Amazon, he spent almost 14 years at Raytheon BBN Technologies, where he directed machine learning research and applications for government and commercial customers.

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Boston Dynamics pushes physical AI strategy According to Boston Dynamics, Prasad's move is designed to integrate advanced artificial intelligence with its robotics technology and expand the use of intelligent machines in commercial applications.

The company is developing robots for industrial and other applications. At the heart of this is its Atlas humanoid. Last year, Hyundai announced plans to introduce the Atlas at its Georgia factory in 2028 and ramp up production to 30,000 units per year.

Hyundai has also joined strategic partnerships with Nvidia and Google DeepMind to aid Atlas development. According to the report, the robots will be working on welding and logistics tasks by 2030 and will be able to perform more complex manufacturing tasks, such as assembling components, by 2040.

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Leadership change at Boston Dynamics Prasad takes on the role after the resignation of Robert Playter, who served as CEO of Boston Dynamics for six years until earlier this year. The player became the second CEO in the company's over 30 years of existence.

Boston Dynamics has also seen other top executive departures, including Chief Technology Officer Aaron Saunders.

In 2021, Hyundai bought Boston Dynamics, which also intends to acquire the remaining stake in SoftBank Group. If completed, the deal would give Hyundai full ownership of the robotics company.