Breast cancer: This Nvidia-powered AI tool predicts cancer recurrence risk before surgery — here's how it works

A new artificial intelligence Nvidia-powered tool could help doctors assess the risk of breast cancer returning years before a recurrence occurs. SimBioSys, a precision medicine company, has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for TumorSight Risk, software that uses breast MRI scans, pathology and clinical data to estimate an individual patient's risk of cancer recurrence over five and 10 years.

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The company describes TumorSight Risk as the world's first AI-powered, MRI-derived prognostic tool for assessing breast cancer recurrence risk. Designed to work with information already collected during routine care, the software aims to give oncologists additional insights to support treatment planning, potentially before surgery.

The AI tool is intended for adult women with hormone receptor-positive (HR-positive), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-negative) Stage I to IIIA breast cancer. According to SimBioSys, this subtype accounts for approximately 75% of breast cancers in the US.

How does the new AI breast cancer tool work? TumorSight Risk uses AI models to analyse information from breast MRI scans alongside pathology and clinical data. Rather than relying exclusively on conventional tumour measurements or tissue-based tests, the software examines tumour characteristics and the surrounding tissue context to generate an individualised estimate of recurrence risk.

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The cloud-based platform produces a score ranging from zero to 100. It also assigns patients to one of three categories: low, intermediate or high risk.

The score is designed to estimate recurrence-free survival at five and 10 years, providing doctors with an additional source of prognostic information when discussing treatment options with patients.

According to SimBioSys, the software uses information already gathered during routine clinical care. It does not require an additional procedure, shipment of tissue samples or specialised hardware, and is designed to deliver results within existing clinical workflows.

The company says the tool can provide prognostic information before surgery, potentially allowing doctors to incorporate recurrence-risk estimates earlier in the treatment-planning process.

However, the software is intended to support clinical assessment rather than replace doctors' judgement or other established prognostic methods. Its results should be considered alongside relevant clinical and pathological factors.

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What did the validation study find? The FDA clearance was supported by a multi-institutional validation study involving 2,129 patients. The blinded, prospectively designed retrospective study included data from Mayo Clinic, Emory University, Stanford Medicine and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.

Results were presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, according to SimBioSys.

The study reported several findings about the tool's ability to distinguish between patients with different recurrence risks.

- High-risk patients had greater recurrence risk: Patients classified as high risk had a 3.3-fold greater risk of recurrence than those classified as low risk.

- Higher scores were associated with greater risk: Each 10-point increase in the software's score was associated with a 22% increase in relative recurrence risk.

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- Five-year risk estimates varied substantially: Estimated recurrence risk ranged from 2.2% among patients with scores of 0–10 to 13.6% among those with scores of 58–100.

- The difference persisted over 10 years: Estimated recurrence risk ranged from 6.2% to 34.2% across the same score groups.

- The score provided independent prognostic information: Its association with recurrence-free survival remained statistically significant after adjustment for factors including tumour and lymph-node stage, tumour grade, age, race and treatment. The reported p-value was 0.002.

These results suggest that the AI-generated score could help distinguish patients with differing probabilities of recurrence. However, the estimates describe groups of patients and should not be interpreted as definitive predictions of what will happen to an individual.

The reported findings were provided by the company; independent evaluation of the study and its methodology is important when assessing the tool's clinical value.

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Why is predicting breast cancer recurrence important? Breast cancer recurrence occurs when cancer returns after treatment. It may occur in the breast or nearby tissues, or at distant sites in the body. The possibility of recurrence can influence decisions about additional treatment, follow-up and long-term care.

Doctors currently assess recurrence risk using several factors, including tumour size, lymph-node involvement, tumour grade, hormone receptor status and other pathological findings. Tissue-based genomic assays may also help estimate risk and inform treatment decisions for certain patients.

However, prognostic testing can involve additional costs, logistics and waiting times. The availability and usefulness of particular tests can also vary depending on a patient's clinical circumstances.

TumorSight Risk is designed to add an imaging-based assessment to this process. By analysing MRI information alongside standard clinical and pathological data, the tool could provide another perspective on tumour biology and recurrence risk.

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For patients and doctors, better risk estimates may help inform discussions about the potential benefits and drawbacks of different treatment strategies.

Could the tool help doctors decide whether chemotherapy is needed? SimBioSys says TumorSight Risk could provide additional information when doctors and patients consider treatment options, including chemotherapy and whether to continue endocrine therapy beyond five years.

For some patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, treatment decisions involve balancing the potential reduction in recurrence risk against treatment side effects and their effects on quality of life.

An additional prognostic assessment could help inform these discussions, particularly when considered alongside existing clinical information and patient preferences.

However, the tool does not independently determine whether a patient should receive chemotherapy or stop or extend endocrine therapy. A recurrence-risk estimate is only one part of treatment planning, and the software's results must be interpreted within the broader clinical picture.

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The company's announcement also does not establish that using the tool leads to better survival outcomes or reduces unnecessary treatment. Those questions require evidence beyond demonstrating an association between the score and recurrence risk.