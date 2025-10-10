Bubble or not, the AI spending binge is unprecedented in every way

Equity: Over the last 45 years, tech initial public offerings have raised a total of $600 billion inflation-adjusted dollars, according to data from Jay Ritter, the University of Florida management professor who maintains a comprehensive database of IPO history. During the heady dot-com era, from 1995 to 2000, total tech IPO proceeds came to $209 billion. In other words, the best-known financial bubble of recent times raised just a fifth of the money OpenAI needs to fund its ambitious rollout. To be sure, private financing overshadows IPOs these days. But even there, $800 billion represents nearly the last four years of total U.S. private fund-raising, according to Crunchbase.