Can AI companions help cure the loneliness epidemic?

In a follow-up study involving about 600 online participants, we assigned participants, during one day, to interact with either an AI companion or a real person; to browse YouTube videos online (a popular way that people in another study said they used technology to cope with loneliness); or to do nothing. They performed those actions—or did nothing—for 15 minutes, with participants rating their loneliness levels both before and afterward. We also asked the same participants to predict what their loneliness levels would look like after the interaction that day.