Can AI replicate, grow powerful and become a threat to human race? How China is preparing for greater risks

The US and China have emerged as two major superpowers pushing artificial intelligence (AI) development and its adoption across the world. Amid this, researchers at leading US artificial intelligence company Anthropic have warned against the increasingly powerful AI models. According to them, this AI technology could possibly evade human control, potentially threatening human survival as well. It seems that the prediction has grabbed China's strong attention, as Reuters reported that policymakers are currently preparing against the potential risks from AI.

Advertisement

The US and China were reported to be competing with each other majorly over artificial intelligence and related issues including AI policies and industry practices, adding tensions between the two countries. The issue is expected to feature prominently during bilateral talks later this month.

Chinese authorities on possible risks of AI At the same time, Beijing is reportedly considering the risks posed by increasingly advanced AI systems seriously.

Chinese regulations and official statements hint towards their preparation for situations in which powerful AI models could become difficult to monitor or even control.

As China continues to push towards more advanced systems, State Security Minister Chen Yixin wrote in a government outlet on Sunday that advanced US models, including Anthropic's Mythos and OpenAI's GPT-5.5-Cyber, could pose serious threats to China's critical information infrastructure, as reported by Reuters. He called for a comprehensive strengthening of AI security.

Advertisement

However, Anthropic and OpenAI are yet to respond to these claims.

How secure is Chinese AI models Chinese AI companies have argued that open-weight models, which can be inspected, modified and deployed, make them useful for cybersecurity and defensive purposes. Model repository platform Hugging Face, for instance, said it used GLM-5.2, an open-weight model developed by China's Z.AI, to investigate a July intrusion involving escaped OpenAI agents after more restricted US models proved less effective for forensic analysis.

However, open-weight systems aren't free from all security concerns because they can be modified and redistributed with limited oversight. Moonshot's Kimi K3 last month bypassed a testing sandbox operated by the UK AI Security Institute, proving that Chinese AI models could also evade safeguards to limit their access and actions.

Advertisement

AI may replicate, develop and grow powerful China has reportedly acknowledged the possibility of AI systems eventually escaping human control in an AI safety framework released in September 2024 under the guidance of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). According to the framework, it could not be ruled out that future AI systems might autonomously obtain external resources, replicate themselves, develop self-awareness and seek external power, creating a threat for humans.

The CAC shared details of the potential risks. If true, AI could experience a sudden and unexpectedly large "leap" in intelligence before seeking power on its own. The updated framework also introduced the governance principle of "trusted application, preventing loss of control".

An expert interpretation later published on the cyberspace regulator's website said the principle was aimed at preventing loss-of-control risks that could threaten human beings. It also referred to the most-feared "AI breaking loose" scenario.

Advertisement

Since then, the concerns related to the growing world of AI have featured in China’s top-level political messaging.

President Xi's reaction Earlier this year in July, during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged authorities to closely monitor both intrinsic and derivative risks from AI. He asserted that AI should "always remain under human control". China has also signalled plans for broader AI legislation, while its UN representatives have called for caution in the military use of AI to avoid strategic miscalculation and an arms race.

New rules and guidelines Reuters reported that China has begun working on guidelines for AI agents, which can operate more autonomously than conventional chatbots. In May, the country’s cyberspace regulator issued guidelines requiring developers to improve their ability to detect, intervene in, block and recover from improper agent behaviour.

Advertisement

The rules identify data poisoning, algorithm manipulation, system vulnerabilities and "operational loss of control" as security risks. It requires users to retain final decision-making authority over autonomous actions, thereby not giving absolute power to the powerful AI models. Apart from this, third-party safety assessments and external testing of open models are also reported to have been put into place to ensure maximum checks.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.