Can AI Solve Legacy Tech Problems? Companies Are Putting It to the Test
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Jan 2024, 04:41 PM IST
SummaryMany companies still rely on Cobol, a boomer-aged programming language whose practitioners are retiring. So CIOs are gingerly trying out generative AI tools to freshen their IT.
Generative AI is starting to help business technology leaders with the long overdue task of modernizing their information-technology systems, some of them laden with code from a programming language that predates the Beatles.
