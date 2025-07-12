Can AI solve the content-moderation problem?

Customized social-media filters could raise problems as well as solving them. Zeerak Talat, a computer scientist studying content moderation at the University of Edinburgh, notes that users could fine-tune their feeds to see more hate speech instead of less: “If everyone has personalized moderation, we have no way of controlling illegal content." One option could be to tailor AI content moderation to the laws and preferences of different countries, rather than to individuals: Sexual or political content that would be normal in Silicon Valley could be offensive or illegal in a conservative, religious society.