Can you tell if your interviewer is AI? This model fooled 48% of participants: ‘I thought it was human’

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly advanced, with tools now capable of creating realistic images, videos, and human-like conversations. A US-based startup has now claimed that its latest AI model can appear so realistic that people may mistake it for a human during a job interview.

According to a report by the New York Post, Tavus, a startup based in the San Francisco Bay Area, said its latest AI model, Griffin, fooled 48% of the 54 participants who took part in a simulated job interview. These participants believed they were interacting with a real person.

The company said the findings suggest that Griffin could pass the Turing Test, which assesses whether a machine can behave in a way that is indistinguishable from a human.

Participants who thought the interviewer was human were, on average, 79% confident in their judgement. Meanwhile, those who correctly identified it as a bot were 81% confident in their assessment.

How does Tavus' AI avatar work? Tavus said Griffin creates every pixel in each video frame in real time using a single reference image.

The technology generates the avatar's entire appearance, including its face, arms and fingers. It can also reproduce finer details, such as a chair moving, the shadows it creates and elements of the surrounding background.

The AI avatars are available in male and female appearances and are designed to imitate natural human behaviour, including blinking and breathing.

Hassaan Raza, CEO and co-founder of Tavus, said face-to-face conversations involve several elements beyond the words people speak. Facial expressions, tone of voice, gestures and the timing of responses all contribute to human communication.

“Humans are evolutionarily designed to communicate face to face. We speak as much through our words as we do our expressions, tone, gestures and timing. So much of human communication is non-verbal. It’s an art, a dance,” Raza said, as per the New York Post.

Raza said Griffin is designed to address some of the unnatural reactions that can make AI avatars appear artificial, such as smiling while receiving bad news.

AI model can interrupt and respond in real time According to Tavus, Griffin can respond to people instantly, interrupt conversations when appropriate and adjust to unfamiliar topics. It can also handle interruptions without losing track of the discussion.

In one demonstration, the AI avatar guides a participant through solving a Rubik's Cube, showing its ability to respond to visual information. In another, the model successfully plays a game of Simon Says.

These demonstrations highlight the company's efforts to make AI interactions more natural and responsive, rather than relying only on pre-planned answers.

Could AI avatars be used in schools? Tavus believes the technology could have applications in education, including schools.

The company said AI avatars could help students with their studies or act as virtual tutors. Their ability to respond in real time and interact in a human-like manner could make learning sessions more engaging.