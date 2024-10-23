Canva launches Dream Lab, a powerful AI image generator for creatives: All about the new features

Canva has launched Dream Lab, an advanced AI image generator, enhancing its Visual Suite. This tool allows users to create high-quality images from text prompts, offering various styles and features like style reference uploads.

Livemint
Updated23 Oct 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Canva has introduced a powerful new AI image generator, Dream Lab, as part of its latest update to the platform’s Visual Suite.
Canva has introduced a powerful new AI image generator, Dream Lab, as part of its latest update to the platform’s Visual Suite.

Canva has introduced a powerful new AI image generator, Dream Lab, as part of its latest update to the platform’s Visual Suite. The Australian-based design platform, known for its easy-to-use tools, unveiled the text-to-image generator along with a series of new features aimed at enhancing user experience across a wide range of creative projects.

Dream Lab, built on Leonardo.Ai’s Phoenix model, is designed to help users generate high-quality photos and graphics from text prompts. This new tool, which can produce multiple variations of an image in over 15 different styles, gives users greater flexibility, enabling the creation of everything from photorealistic portraits to 3D renders. A standout feature is the ability to upload an image as a style reference, offering granular control over the final output.

Also Read | Is artificial intelligence worth all the money and energy it’s guzzling?

While Canva has already integrated AI-based image generation with Stable Diffusion, Dream Lab’s advanced capabilities allow users to have even more control over their content. Its context-aware AI can generate complex multi-subject images, making it an ideal addition for creatives seeking custom visuals.

Beyond Dream Lab, Canva has enhanced its Visual Suite with several new tools, many inspired by community feedback. Notably, Magic Write, Canva’s AI text generator, now includes contextual capabilities to refine text more accurately. Other key updates include new animation effects and automatic captions for videos, along with new interactive charts and advanced animation options for presentations.

Users can now also create polls and quizzes directly in Canva’s editor, and an AI-powered whiteboard with improved text sorting and summarising has been added to the suite. The Custom Mockups feature, allowing users to turn images into branded templates, further boosts Canva’s versatility.

Also Read | AI Tracker: Artificial intelligence for healthcare—and kitchen organisation

To broaden its accessibility, Canva is expanding its Work Kits, previously aimed at businesses, to teachers, students, and small business owners, providing tailored tools and resources to support their visual content creation needs.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Business NewsAICanva launches Dream Lab, a powerful AI image generator for creatives: All about the new features

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    351.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    37.85 (12.08%)

    Coforge share price

    7,545.45
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    749.85 (11.03%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.15
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    94.8 (8.1%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,683.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    251.15 (3.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    242.80
    03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -20.3 (-7.72%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Siemens share price

    6,872.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -363.5 (-5.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,192.65
    03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.05 (9.06%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    948.20
    03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    74.15 (8.48%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Ai

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.