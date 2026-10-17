CEA Anantha Nageswaran’s 5 AI warnings: From job cuts, weaker human judgment to safety risks

India’s Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Anantha Nageswaran has warned that the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) could create risks ranging from fewer entry-level jobs and declining human capabilities to safety failures, financial instability and pressure on government finances.

Speaking at this year’s Per Jacobsson Foundation Lecture in Bangkok, Nageswaran said the consequences of AI could extend beyond the labour market, affecting financial institutions, public revenues and the ability of people to think and make decisions independently.

“I am not against technology. I'm against technology that takes away human agency and against finance that hides its own risks,” he said.

Nageswaran cautioned that finance ministries, central banks and households could bear the costs if current optimism surrounding AI proves misplaced. They could also face consequences even if the technology delivers the productivity gains its proponents expect.

“I will set out five risks and then what governments could do about them later,” he said.

1. AI could reduce entry-level jobs and weaken the talent pipeline Nageswaran identified the potential decline in entry-level employment as the first risk, warning that companies could increasingly rely on AI rather than recruit and train junior workers.

Citing a study covering 41 countries, he said the share of junior workers had fallen in 23 of the 31 countries for which data could be measured. In the United States, employment among 22- to 25-year-olds in the jobs most exposed to AI had fallen about 19% behind that of older workers in the same occupations.

Traditionally, companies could recover the cost of training junior employees through the routine work they performed. However, as AI takes over such tasks at lower cost, employers may find less economic incentive to invest in new recruits.

“A firm once recovered the cost of training a junior from the routine work she did. AI now does that work cheaply, so her learning becomes a pure cost,” the CEA said.

While individual companies may rationally reduce junior hiring, the collective impact could be a shortage of experienced professionals in the future.

“Each firm acting rationally hires fewer juniors. Together they dry up the pipeline of future experts,” he said.

Nageswaran warned that the stakes were particularly high for developing economies, where a large workforce is an important economic advantage. Fewer opportunities for young people to gain experience could also leave companies with fewer skilled professionals capable of checking AI-generated work.

2. AI dependence could weaken human thinking and institutional expertise The second risk concerns the potential erosion of human capabilities as people increasingly rely on AI for tasks involving learning, reasoning and judgment.

Nageswaran cited research by the MIT Media Lab that tracked people writing essays over four months, with and without an AI model. The study reported weakened brain connectivity as reliance on the tool increased.

He said 83% of ChatGPT users in the first session could not quote a single sentence from an essay they had written minutes earlier. The researchers described the phenomenon as “cognitive debt”.

Although he acknowledged that the study was small, Nageswaran said it highlighted concerns about people becoming dependent on AI at the expense of developing their own thinking abilities.

“A lost job can be replaced, but a lost habit of thinking is much harder to rebuild,” he said.

The CEA also warned that the effects could extend beyond individuals to institutions. Citing arguments by Boston University School of Law scholars Woodrow Hartzog and Jessica Silbey, he said AI could weaken the transfer of professional knowledge and make accountability for decisions less clear.

“When a machine makes the call, knowhow is not handed down and nobody quite answers for the result,” he said.

Nageswaran identified central banks and finance ministries as institutions that depend on accumulated expertise and explainable judgments, warning that excessive reliance on AI could undermine those capabilities.

3. Competition could undermine AI safety The third risk is that commercial competition could discourage AI developers from investing adequately in safety.

Nageswaran referred to concerns raised by AI researchers about the challenges of ensuring that increasingly capable systems remain aligned with their intended objectives. He also cited Bank of England findings that some models, in tests involving weakened safeguards, reached systems beyond their assigned tasks.

He argued that AI companies face incentives to prioritise speed because slowing development to strengthen safeguards could affect their competitive position and valuations.

“Calls for restraint are welcome. But a lab that slows down loses the race and its valuation. Nobody pays the lab for restraint,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with the incentives surrounding the banking industry before the 2008 global financial crisis, Nageswaran warned that companies could struggle to prioritise collective safety when commercial rewards favour faster expansion.

The CEA said AI safety testing should not be left to developers alone. He also called for developing countries to have a role in discussions on establishing international AI safety standards.

4. AI infrastructure financing could create financial instability The fourth risk concerns the scale of investment needed to build data centres and expand the computing infrastructure supporting AI.

Nageswaran said the US data centre buildout could require more than $10 trillion by 2032, equivalent to around 3.6% of US gross domestic product annually.

He warned that major cloud companies were expected to spend more on capital expenditure than they generated in cash for the first time this year, increasing their reliance on borrowing and other financing arrangements.

Citing Meta’s Hyperion data centre project, he said it was about 90% debt-financed through a joint venture whose bonds do not appear on Meta’s balance sheet.

The CEA also raised concerns about circular financing within the AI ecosystem, in which major cloud providers invest in AI companies that subsequently sign large computing contracts with those same providers.

He flagged the risks posed by leverage through exchange-traded funds concentrated in AI stocks and hedge fund borrowing from prime brokers, which he said had doubled since 2023.

These interconnected exposures could amplify market stress if AI valuations fall or expected returns fail to materialise.

Nageswaran called on financial supervisors to account for obligations such as leases, residual-value guarantees and joint-venture debt when assessing financial exposures. He also advocated mapping such risks across borders through institutions including the Financial Stability Board.

5. AI could put government finances under pressure The fifth risk relates to the impact of AI on public revenues and government debt.

Nageswaran said governments could face fiscal pressures whether AI delivers its anticipated productivity gains or falls short of expectations.

He cited an extreme scenario in Anthropic’s modelling in which the US economy becomes a third larger by 2030, but labour’s share of income falls from around 60% to 45%. In that scenario, knowledge workers’ wages would also end up more than 10% lower than otherwise.

The CEA argued that even if AI drives substantial economic growth, a shift in income away from workers could weaken the income-tax base.

Conversely, if AI fails to generate the productivity gains assumed in economic forecasts, governments could face lower-than-expected growth and worsening debt projections.

“The outcome that best justifies today's valuations of hyperscalers and labs is one that shrinks that income tax base,” he said.

“If AI disappoints instead, the Bank of England warns that fiscal forecasts assuming higher productivity will suffer and so will government debt. Either way, governments are exposed,” he added.

Nageswaran urged finance ministries to avoid building anticipated AI productivity gains into fiscal forecasts until they become visible in actual economic data. He also suggested that large listed companies disclose their entry-level hiring and training practices.

CEA calls for investment in skills and human-centric jobs Alongside outlining the five risks, Nageswaran argued that economies with abundant labour could turn that advantage into an opportunity by investing in jobs that require human presence, practical skills and judgment.

He identified nursing, elder care, childcare, mental health services, counselling, teaching, coaching, cooking and hospitality, along with skilled trades such as electrical work, welding and plumbing, as occupations where AI could assist workers but struggle to replace them fully.

“The demand is there. Aging societies will need carers, nurses and trades people in large numbers,” he said.

Nageswaran added that India needed about 1.8 million more doctors, nurses and midwives to reach the World Health Organization’s minimum benchmark, citing the figure in his lecture.

He also called for upgrading industrial training institutes, giving vocational qualifications formal parity with academic degrees and introducing apprenticeships while students are still in school.

These careers, he argued, would attract more young people if pay, certification and social recognition improved together. He described a national skills mission as a worthwhile goal for India and other emerging economies.

On financial risks, he reiterated the need for better monitoring of AI-related exposures, while on safety he stressed that testing should extend beyond AI developers and include developing countries in the standard-setting process.

‘The real risk is not that machines will start to think’ Concluding his lecture, Nageswaran invoked the Kathopanishad, an ancient Indian text that compares a human being to a chariot. The senses are the horses, the mind holds the reins and the intellect is the charioteer.

“AI adds a very powerful horse. It is welcome. But horses without a charioteer do not take us where we want to go,” he said.

He ended with a warning about the potential cost of allowing technology to displace independent thought and judgment.

“The real risk is not that machines will start to think. It is that we will stop,” Nageswaran said.

Also Read | OpenAI solves hundreds of maths problems: Why mathematicians are concerned