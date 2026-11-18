OpenAI has introduced two new AI models, GPT-6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol, featuring enhanced performance for workplace and everyday applications. The latest releases are also designed to lower the expenses associated with deploying advanced AI systems, particularly for businesses and developers.

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Netizens have sought the “EU certification” for this model.

According to the company, the models can execute more sophisticated tasks while generating fewer output tokens, helping users get more done without exhausting their usage allowances. The move is intended to make powerful AI capabilities more accessible and economical for organisations integrating the technology into their workflows.

GPT-6.2 Astra targets demanding professional requirements, such as creating documents, presentations and spreadsheets, developing software and conducting scientific research. GPT-6.2 Sol, on the other hand, focuses on regular user needs and everyday workflows that require completing several steps.

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OpenAI said Astra delivered a stronger performance than its predecessor in the Agents' Last Exam benchmark, an evaluation designed to measure an AI model's ability to complete complex professional assignments involving multiple stages.

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The new model achieved a score 5.2 points above GPT-6 Astra while bringing its operating cost down to less than a third of its predecessor's. OpenAI also claimed that Astra outperformed competitor Claude Fable 5.2 by 5.5 points, despite costing just 5% as much to operate.

Internet reacts Reactions to the announcement were mixed, with some users poking fun at the model's presentation and appearance, while others expressed cautious optimism.

One user compared it to a “Copy of Introduction to Microsoft Excel 1990 lol!” and another questioned its compliance, asking, “Please provide the EU certification for this model.” A commenter remarked, “Looks cheap!”, while another struck a more positive note, saying, “Seems promising, at least on the face of it. I'll certainly give it a try and see how it performs in my own use cases.”

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GPT-6.2 Astra for Law OpenAI's GPT-6.2 Astra could help legal professionals streamline complex assignments, including legal research, contract analysis, drafting court briefs and preparing legal documents. The company has also developed a specialised configuration called Astra for Law, which combines GPT-6.2 Astra's capabilities with a dedicated legal search index and instructions for legal reasoning and writing.

It can help lawyers identify relevant case laws, examine statutory provisions, assess arguments from opposing sides, identify weaknesses in a client's position and evaluate contractual risks.

According to OpenAI, the updated Astra for Law ranked first on Harvey's LAB-AA legal benchmark, which evaluates AI models across 120 legal assignments covering 24 areas of law, including commercial lease reviews and acquisition-related matters.

The company also said it recorded 95% fewer material hallucinations per assignment than Claude Opus 5.5 in the benchmark comparison. OpenAI said the model is intended to support lawyers rather than replace their professional judgement, with access available to eligible ChatGPT Enterprise customers through its Trusted Access Program.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X