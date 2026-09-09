ChatGPT '80s photo trend goes viral on Instagram: Step-by-step guide to creating your own retro images

Instagram feeds are filled with AI-generated portraits that look as if they were taken decades ago. The images evoke the characteristic visual aesthetics of the 1980s, with exaggerated hairstyles, vibrant clothing, soft lighting and film grain effects.

This phenomenon is known as the ChatGPT '80s photo trend, and it allows people to create vintage-style images using artificial intelligence and image generation. This trend has now caught the eye of those who post their images on Instagram, Reels, and the “Add Yours” section.

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What is ChatGPT ’80s photo trend? The trend is to upload a photo to ChatGPT and ask it to render the same picture in a true ’80s style. Users can choose everything from clothing and hairstyles to lighting, backgrounds and photography style.

Many of the popular versions are based on popular movies from the 1980s, Bollywood, and family albums. The finished images often feature voluminous hair, colourful sarees, statement jewellery, classic studio backdrops and subtle film grain.

Why is retro AI trend going viral? The trend is a fusion of two big social media favourites: nostalgia and AI-generated images. Previous fads, such as AI caricatures and Ghibli-inspired pictures, showed the visual changes that are simple to generate and share.

The theme of the 1980s brings back the familiar elements of Indian pop culture, fashion and photography. The user can also customize the output by selecting from Bollywood portraits, old family photographs, wedding albums or retro street scenes.

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How to create an ’80s photo using ChatGPT? It is a relatively simple process:

Open ChatGPT and start a new conversation. Tap the + button to upload a good photo. Describe the 1980s style, including the clothes, hairstyle, setting and lighting you want. Request ChatGPT to maintain the person's recognisable face and natural skin colour. Adjust the prompt if the first draft doesn't appear correct.

What is prompt for ChatGPT ’80s photo? You can use the following prompt with your uploaded photo:

“Reimagine this image as a realistic portrait from an Indian film of the 80s. Use the recognisable facial features, natural skin tone, period-appropriate voluminous hair, coloured Indian clothes, statement jewellery, warm studio lighting, subtle analogue film grain and slightly faded colours while maintaining the image’s photorealism and natural and elegant appearance – make it look like a real photo taken in India in the 80s, not a modern photo with a vintage filter.”

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What are more ’80s styles to try? For a more personalised result, users can specify a particular setting. They can be a portrait of a Bollywood heroine or hero of the 80s, an 80s family album, a retro wedding photograph, an 80s Doordarshan-era studio portrait or a late 80s street photograph.

Details such as what she/he is wearing, her/his hairdo, the background, the colours and the overall mood can make the image feel more positive and real.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.