ChatGPT adds locked chats feature with PIN and Face ID: How to protect private conversations

OpenAI has introduced Locked Chats, a ChatGPT feature that protects individual conversations from unwanted access. Announced on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, it lets users secure private chats with a four-digit PIN or, on supported devices, biometric authentication such as Face ID or Touch ID. It is aimed at people who share their phone or computer with others.

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The feature will roll out in stages across ChatGPT’s Free, Go, Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Edu plans.

How ChatGPT's Locked Chats feature works Once a conversation is locked, it moves to a dedicated Locked Chats section and no longer appears in pinned conversations, chat history or search. Users need their PIN or supported biometric authentication on iOS and Android devices to open it.

Locked chats are not deleted. Unlike Temporary Chats, which don’t appear in chat history at all, they can be revisited but are kept apart from the main interface. OpenAI says the feature suits conversations about personal matters or plans such as a surprise trip, which users may not want others to see on their device.

The feature will be available to users who are discussing personal issues or planning a surprise trip and don't want to reveal those conversations to others when they check out their device, OpenAI claims.

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The feature supports a separate memory system for locked conversations when Memory is enabled. While new messages in locked chats can be added to this separate memory, they won't update the regular ChatGPT memory, according to OpenAI.

Also Read | Eight US states sue OpenAI over ChatGPT safety, risks to children

Locked chats do not offer end-to-end encryption OpenAI has stated that there is no end-to-end encryption or locked vault when you lock a conversation. It doesn't alter the data retention policy either, and it will not delete information that ChatGPT recalled before the chat lock or change the “Improve the model for everyone” setting for the user.

This basically means this feature is more likely to provide access protection on the device. Users should not rely on it as a substitute for more comprehensive privacy settings, nor assume that locking a conversation alters how OpenAI handles or retains user information.

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Resetting the PIN will permanently delete locked chats OpenAI cautions that resetting the PIN will remove everything locked, including all uploaded files and all conversations locked by the previous PIN. This deletion is permanent, and there is no way for the company's customer support team to restore the content, the company says.

Locked Chats is not supported for Temporary Chats, archived conversations, group chats, conversations generated by shared links, chats with scheduled tasks or chats that include meeting recordings. The feature is not available on ChatGPT for Healthcare either.

The rollout will be gradual, and some users might not have the option right away, according to OpenAI. The company hasn't said that locking chats will affect existing settings related to account privacy and model training.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.