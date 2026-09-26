AI Tool of the Week: this ChatGPT feature can read beyond what’s visible on your screen

The AI tool we unlocked today is: Appshots, a ChatGPT desktop app feature
The AI tool we unlocked today is: Appshots, a ChatGPT desktop app feature
What problem does it solve?
You are deep in a spreadsheet or a policy document, and need AI's help with exactly what is in front of you. So you describe it in words, slow and imprecise for anything numeric. Or you take a screenshot, save, and attach it manually, breaking focus each time.
What problem does it solve?
You are deep in a spreadsheet or a policy document, and need AI's help with exactly what is in front of you. So you describe it in words, slow and imprecise for anything numeric. Or you take a screenshot, save, and attach it manually, breaking focus each time.
Yet, a screenshot only shows what fits inside the visible window, so anything scrolled out of view never reaches the AI.
This is where Appshots changes things. One hotkey captures two layers of your active window at once: a visual image of what is on screen, and the actual text the app exposes internally, including content you have not scrolled to yet. ChatGPT reads structured content pulled directly from the app, not just a picture of your screen.
How to access
Available now in the ChatGPT desktop app on macOS and Windows.
What can it do?
- See beyond the screen: Pulls in text the app has not scrolled into view, not just what is visible
- Get real answers, not guesses: Works from extracted text, not an AI's visual read of an image
- Stay in flow: One hotkey replaces screenshotting, saving, and attaching
Example
An HR manager needs a quick answer from a long policy document, with a clause many pages down. Here's how it plays out:
- Trigger the capture: With the document open, press the left and right Command keys together on macOS, or left and right Alt keys together on Windows
- The open app screenshot shows directly on ChatGPT’s app prompt box.
- Prompt the content: Type "What does this policy say about remote work eligibility?" and ChatGPT searches the full extracted text
- Request the format: Ask it to "summarize the answer in two lines"
- Switch context: Take a second appshot of a related document, and ChatGPT compares both
What makes Appshots special?
- Reads what you cannot see: Extracts text from an app's accessible structure, not just visible pixels
- Two layers, one action: Combines a visual snapshot with extracted text in one press
- Zero setup per use: No manual screenshotting, saving, or attaching required
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.