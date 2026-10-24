AI Tool of the Week: this ChatGPT feature turns audio into useful work notes

The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT Audio Uploads
The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT Audio Uploads
What problem does it solve?
Most useful conversations at work happen where no one is taking notes: over lunch, on a site visit, on a call you took while walking. You record a voice memo, with permission, and mean to come back to it. You rarely do, because replaying 40 minutes to find one number is nobody’s idea of a good evening.
What problem does it solve?
Most useful conversations at work happen where no one is taking notes: over lunch, on a site visit, on a call you took while walking. You record a voice memo, with permission, and mean to come back to it. You rarely do, because replaying 40 minutes to find one number is nobody’s idea of a good evening.
So the price, the deadline or the promise that mattered gets reconstructed from memory, and sometimes it is wrong. ChatGPT Audio Uploads closes that gap. Attach a supported recording, say what you need, and get a transcript, a summary or a working draft in the same chat.
How to access: https://chatgpt.com. Available on paid ChatGPT plans
What can it do?
- Capture the unrecorded: Turn any in-person voice memo into usable notes.
- Skip the replay: Ask what was said about a deadline instead of scrubbing through audio.
- Close the loop: Go from recording to follow-up email in one chat.
Example
A procurement head finishes a 40-minute supplier negotiation recorded on her phone and has a leadership review at 4 pm.
- Prompt the content: Attach the audio file and type “Transcribe this call and list every price and delivery commitment.”
- Request the format: Add “Turn it into a recap with decisions, open questions and next steps.”
- Specify structure: Say “Put commitments in a table with item, owner and date.”
- Add formatting cues: Ask for “bold headings, a formal tone, one page maximum.”
- Switch formats: Follow with “Now rewrite this as a short follow-up email to the supplier.”
- Share the result: Ask “Give me a three-line summary for my director,” then paste it into mail or chat.
What makes ChatGPT Audio Uploads special?
- Format breadth: WAV, MP3, M4A, FLAC, AAC and more are supported, so phone recordings often work as they are.
- Ask the recording: The transcript becomes a conversation, so follow-up questions replace manual searching.
- Enterprise coverage: Included in Enterprise workspaces, where OpenAI says customer content is not used to improve models.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.