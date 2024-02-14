 ChatGPT can now remember your conversation to offer personalized responses: Here's how it works | Mint
ChatGPT can now remember your conversation to offer personalized responses: Here's how it works

 Livemint

OpenAI's ChatGPT has introduced a new memory feature that allows the chatbot to remember conversations, offering more personalized responses.

For representation purposes only (AP)

OpenAI has shaken the tech world since the debut of its ChatGPT. Now, the AI platform has announced another major update to its chatbot. As per the company’s latest blog post, ChatGPT is all geared up to revolutionize conversations with its new memory feature, meaning, the chatbot will now remember our conversations. 

The AI company stated in its blog post, “We’re testing memory with ChatGPT. Remembering things you discuss across all chats saves you from having to repeat information and makes future conversations more helpful.You're in control of ChatGPT's memory. You can explicitly tell it to remember something, ask it what it remembers, and tell it to forget conversationally or through settings. You can also turn it off entirely.We are rolling out to a small portion of ChatGPT free and Plus users this week to learn how useful it is. We will share plans for a broader roll out soon."

It is noteworthy that users will be able to control what conversations are remembered by ChatGPT. Users can instruct the chatbot to forget certain conversations or remember what they want it to learn. This can be managed through the settings options. As per OpenAI, this will ensure privacy and control of the user over their data. 

As of now, the memory feature is currently in the testing phase. The blog post revealed that a select group of AI chatbot’s free and Plus users can access the feature. However, OpenAI plans to launch this feature for other users as well.

How does the memory feature work?

According to the developers of ChatGPT, the chatbot continues to enhance its memories based on interactions with the users. The feature is expected to offer more personalized and tailored responses. 

Those who do not want ChatGPT to not remember their conversations, they can simply use ‘temporary chat’. This will ensure the privacy of the user without any major effect on the model training. 

 

Published: 14 Feb 2024, 04:21 PM IST
