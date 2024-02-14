ChatGPT can now remember your conversation to offer personalized responses: Here's how it works
OpenAI's ChatGPT has introduced a new memory feature that allows the chatbot to remember conversations, offering more personalized responses.
OpenAI has shaken the tech world since the debut of its ChatGPT. Now, the AI platform has announced another major update to its chatbot. As per the company’s latest blog post, ChatGPT is all geared up to revolutionize conversations with its new memory feature, meaning, the chatbot will now remember our conversations.