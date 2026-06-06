AI Tool of the Week: this ChatGPT feature can build your PowerPoint deck in minutes

The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT for PowerPoint.
What problem does it solve?
Most professionals have been here: you have the brief, the notes, the data—but turning it into a presentation still takes hours.
You copy from documents, rewrite bullets, second-guess the flow, and spend more time formatting than thinking. The content exists. The deck does not.
ChatGPT for PowerPoint closes that last mile.
The add-in lives inside the PowerPoint ribbon. Feed it your source material, tell it what you need, and the deck gets built, rewritten, or restructured without leaving the app.
How to access
Available globally in beta to Free users.
What can it do?
Source to slides: turn notes, documents, spreadsheets, images, text files, or an existing deck into structured, editable presentation content with a single prompt.