AI Tool of the Week: this ChatGPT feature can build your PowerPoint deck in minutes

The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT for PowerPoint.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT for PowerPoint.
What problem does it solve?
Most professionals have been here: you have the brief, the notes, the data—but turning it into a presentation still takes hours.
What problem does it solve?
Most professionals have been here: you have the brief, the notes, the data—but turning it into a presentation still takes hours.
You copy from documents, rewrite bullets, second-guess the flow, and spend more time formatting than thinking. The content exists. The deck does not.
ChatGPT for PowerPoint closes that last mile.
The add-in lives inside the PowerPoint ribbon. Feed it your source material, tell it what you need, and the deck gets built, rewritten, or restructured without leaving the app.
How to access
Available globally in beta to Free users.
What can it do?
Source to slides: turn notes, documents, spreadsheets, images, text files, or an existing deck into structured, editable presentation content with a single prompt.
Story check on demand: ask ChatGPT where the narrative is weak, what an executive audience might question, or what is missing from the structure.
Edit without rebuilding: add sections, rewrite slides, tighten hierarchy, or make a deck more concise without starting over.
Example
A learning and development manager needs to turn a 12-page policy document into a 10-slide training deck before a 3 PM session.
Here's how it plays out:
- Upload the source: attach the policy document directly inside the add-in and prompt: “Turn this into a 10-slide training deck for frontline managers.”
- Request structure: ask it to “open with a problem slide, then cover the five key changes, and close with a what-to-do-next slide.”
- Specify tone:prompt "rewrite in plain language, no jargon, suitable for a non-technical audience."
- Add formatting cues: ask it to “use bold headers for each slide, keep bullets to three per slide, formal tone throughout.”
- Restructure on the fly: If the flow feels off, prompt "move the policy change slides before the context slide" and it rebuilds accordingly.
- Review before sending: use the narrative review feature to ask "what will an executive audience push back on in this deck" before the session.
What makes ChatGPT for PowerPoint special?
Lives inside PowerPoint: unlike most AI presentation tools, this is not a separate app or export step. It works directly inside the ribbon on your existing deck.
Source material breadth: It accepts presentations, documents, spreadsheets, images, and text files as inputs, making it genuinely flexible for real-world work situations.
Free in beta, across all plans: available globally to every ChatGPT tier right now, with no additional cost during the beta period.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.