AI Tool of the Week: this ChatGPT feature helps teens study without doing their homework for them

The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT for Teens.
What problem does it solve?
A teenager is stuck on a maths problem, or facing a history essay due the next morning. There is now an easy way out: ask ChatGPT and copy down whatever comes back.
The parent usually finds out only when the test result comes in low despite a perfect homework record, because the assignment looked fine on paper the whole time. Sitting beside a teenager to check every chat isn't realistic on a school night, and taking the phone away just moves the problem to a friend's laptop.