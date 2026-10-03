AI Tool of the Week: this ChatGPT feature helps teens study without doing their homework for them

The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT for Teens.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT for Teens.
What problem does it solve?
A teenager is stuck on a maths problem, or facing a history essay due the next morning. There is now an easy way out: ask ChatGPT and copy down whatever comes back.
What problem does it solve?
A teenager is stuck on a maths problem, or facing a history essay due the next morning. There is now an easy way out: ask ChatGPT and copy down whatever comes back.
The parent usually finds out only when the test result comes in low despite a perfect homework record, because the assignment looked fine on paper the whole time. Sitting beside a teenager to check every chat isn't realistic on a school night, and taking the phone away just moves the problem to a friend's laptop.
ChatGPT for Teens is built for that exact gap.
How to access
From the parent's own ChatGPT account, under Parental Controls, link the teen's account, then turn on Study Mode and set Study Hours and Quiet Hours from there.
What can it do?
- Learn the steps: Study Mode gives hints and questions, not the final answer
- Get redirected, not refused: Homework shortcuts get steered back into Study Mode
- Turn chapters into practice: Quizzes and visualizations cover 70+ maths and science concepts
Example
A student has a chemistry test in three days and a history essay due tomorrow. Here's how one evening plays out:
- Hit a wall (teen): Stuck on a stoichiometry problem, she types, "Help me work this out without giving me the answer," then "Give me a hint for the next step," and once she has a go at it, "Show me where I went wrong"
- Try the shortcut, get redirected (teen, then the system): For history, she types, "write my history assignment," and a homework reminder steers her back into Study Mode instead of finishing it for her, so she follows up with, "Help me explore the key arguments and build my response step by step"
- Revise for the test (teen): She asks, "Quiz me on this chapter and make the questions harder as I improve," then closer to the exam, "Help me create a 30-minute revision plan" and "Ask me five questions to test what I remember without my notes"
- Close the loop (teen): She ends with, "Based on my answers, what should I revise again?" so tomorrow's session builds on tonight's
- Stay hands-off (parent): None of the above required opening a single chat, Quiet Hours ends access at 9pm regardless of where she left off
What makes ChatGPT for Teens special?
- Routines, not readouts: Study Hours and Quiet Hours shape access without reading a single transcript
- One account, two experiences: Parents manage voice, image generation, and sensitive-content settings from their own login
- Safety built in: high-risk self-harm situations can trigger a direct parent notification
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.