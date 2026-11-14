AI Tool of the Week: this ChatGPT feature turns images into looping GIFs

The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT GIFs, from OpenAI’s Images 2.6 update.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT GIFs, from OpenAI’s Images 2.6 update.
What problem does it solve?
If you work in marketing, you know the moment. The email copy is ready, the LinkedIn post is written, but the campaign is waiting for a visual. A small moving image could catch more eyes than a static banner. But getting one made means writing a brief, waiting for the designer and going through a few rounds of changes. With a deadline approaching, you settle for the plain image.
What problem does it solve?
If you work in marketing, you know the moment. The email copy is ready, the LinkedIn post is written, but the campaign is waiting for a visual. A small moving image could catch more eyes than a static banner. But getting one made means writing a brief, waiting for the designer and going through a few rounds of changes. With a deadline approaching, you settle for the plain image.
ChatGPT GIFs aims to close that gap. In the same chat where you wrote the copy, you can describe what you want to animate or upload a photo and turn it into a looping GIF. You can then adjust the speed, fix individual frames and share the result. For marketing teams working with tight timelines and limited design resources, this makes it easier to get from an idea to an animated visual without starting a separate design process.
How to access: https://chatgpt.com
What can it do?
- Skip the design queue: Turn a static visual into motion in minutes, not days.
- Test more hooks: Make several animated ad variants and let click data pick the winner.
- Keep brand intact: Reuse a saved mascot or product reference across every loop.
Example
A demand generation manager has to launch a webinar campaign in two days, and design is fully booked.
- Prompt the content: Upload the webinar visual and ask “Turn this into a looping GIF where only the date badge pulses.”
- Request the format: Add “Keep it a short, calm loop for a B2B email header.”
- Specify the structure: Instruct “Keep the speaker photo, headline and logo exactly as they are.”
- Add branding cues: Save the brand mascot as a reference, then prompt “Show our mascot waving beside the Register button.”
- Switch formats on the fly: Ask “Now make a square version for a LinkedIn ad,” then slow the playback.
- Export and share: Download it for your email tool or share the link for approval.
What makes ChatGPT GIFs special?
- One step, no code: GIFs in ChatGPT once needed special prompts or Python to stitch frames.
- Frame-level fixes: Repair one bad frame instead of regenerating the whole animation.
- Every plan included: Free users get it, so lean teams can match bigger creative budgets.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.