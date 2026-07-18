AI Tool of the Week: This ChatGPT feature turns voice chats into real conversations

The AI tool we unlocked today is: GPT-Live, ChatGPT's new voice mode.
What problem does it solve?
Anyone who has used voice assistants for real work knows the frustration. You could interrupt ChatGPT mid-answer, but it wasn't really listening while it spoke. If you continued talking through its response—adding context, correcting yourself, or changing direction—it often missed part of what you said. Voice mode felt more like using a walkie-talkie than having a genuine conversation.
GPT-Live fixes that. Built on what OpenAI calls a full-duplex architecture, it listens and speaks simultaneously—just like two people talking on a phone call. That means you can interrupt naturally, clarify your point midway, or keep talking while it responds, without losing the thread of the conversation.
How to access
https://chatgpt.com → Voice Mode