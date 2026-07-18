AI Tool of the Week: This ChatGPT feature turns voice chats into real conversations

The AI tool we unlocked today is: GPT-Live, ChatGPT's new voice mode.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: GPT-Live, ChatGPT's new voice mode.
What problem does it solve?
Anyone who has used voice assistants for real work knows the frustration. You could interrupt ChatGPT mid-answer, but it wasn't really listening while it spoke. If you continued talking through its response—adding context, correcting yourself, or changing direction—it often missed part of what you said. Voice mode felt more like using a walkie-talkie than having a genuine conversation.
What problem does it solve?
Anyone who has used voice assistants for real work knows the frustration. You could interrupt ChatGPT mid-answer, but it wasn't really listening while it spoke. If you continued talking through its response—adding context, correcting yourself, or changing direction—it often missed part of what you said. Voice mode felt more like using a walkie-talkie than having a genuine conversation.
GPT-Live fixes that. Built on what OpenAI calls a full-duplex architecture, it listens and speaks simultaneously—just like two people talking on a phone call. That means you can interrupt naturally, clarify your point midway, or keep talking while it responds, without losing the thread of the conversation.
How to access
https://chatgpt.com → Voice Mode
What can it do?
Think out loud: interrupt, redirect, or add a point mid-answer and ChatGPT keeps up instead of losing your thread.
Go deeper: complex questions are quietly routed to GPT-5.5 in the background while the conversation continues uninterrupted.
Speak globally: use near real-time voice translation to communicate naturally during conversations in another language.
Example
A sales manager is prepping for a client call in twenty minutes and wants to pressure-test her pitch out loud.
- Prompt the content: say "play a skeptical procurement lead and push back on my pitch" and GPT-Live starts role-playing immediately
- Interrupt naturally: cut in with "wait, let me rephrase that" and it stops and listens without losing context
- Request deeper reasoning: ask "pull recent pricing benchmarks" and it hands the query to GPT-5.5 while staying in the conversation
- Specify structure: say "give me three objections, in order of likelihood"
- Switch formats on the fly: ask it to "summarize this as bullet points" for a visual card
- Export and share: say "save the objections and my responses" for the chat thread
What makes GPT-Live special?
- Built for long, real conversations: OpenAI says internal users have run 30 to 40 minute sessions without the exchange feeling stilted
- Full frontier intelligence, not stripped-down: complex requests route silently to GPT-5.5, so voice mode keeps its reasoning power
- No paywall on the core upgrade: the full-duplex experience ships free by default, with a more capable version for paid tiers
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.