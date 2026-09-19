AI Tool of the Week: this ChatGPT feature lets you point, sketch and edit images

The AI capability we unlocked today is: ChatGPT Images 2.5
What problem does it solve?
You need to make a small change to an image. Move the bottle. Soften the shadow. Make the logo blue. Sounds simple, except AI image editors have traditionally made you describe exactly what you mean.
That gets harder when an image has several similar objects. Tell the AI to "move the bottle" and it has to guess which bottle you mean. Then comes the bigger headache: review rounds. Make three small changes in sequence and a later edit can quietly alter something you had already approved.