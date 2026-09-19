AI Tool of the Week: this ChatGPT feature lets you point, sketch and edit images

The AI capability we unlocked today is: ChatGPT Images 2.5
The AI capability we unlocked today is: ChatGPT Images 2.5
What problem does it solve?
You need to make a small change to an image. Move the bottle. Soften the shadow. Make the logo blue. Sounds simple, except AI image editors have traditionally made you describe exactly what you mean.
What problem does it solve?
You need to make a small change to an image. Move the bottle. Soften the shadow. Make the logo blue. Sounds simple, except AI image editors have traditionally made you describe exactly what you mean.
That gets harder when an image has several similar objects. Tell the AI to "move the bottle" and it has to guess which bottle you mean. Then comes the bigger headache: review rounds. Make three small changes in sequence and a later edit can quietly alter something you had already approved.
ChatGPT Images 2.5 changes what you can point to, not just what you can say. Click the exact spot in the image, type a short instruction such as "remove this" or "make it blue", and send it. You can also draw a rough sketch when words would take a paragraph to explain. The result is more precise editing across multiple rounds, without earlier fixes quietly drifting.
How to access?
Live now for all ChatGPT tiers.
What can it do?
- Point, don't describe: click the exact spot on the image and type a short note there, no locating paragraph required
- Sketch instead of type: draw a rough shape as a visual instruction when words would be ambiguous
- Survive review rounds: make repeated small revisions without earlier fixes quietly unraveling
Example
A brand manager is three rounds into a product ad the client keeps sending small notes on.
- Prompt the content: "Create a product photo of this bottle on a marble counter, soft morning light"
- Point at the fix: Click the shadow under the bottle, type "Make this softer", no position description needed
- Sketch the change: Draw a rough box where the headline will sit, so that space stays clear
- Add branding cues: "Logo bottom right, brand blues only", shadow fix stays intact
- Switch formats and export: "Square crop for Instagram", download the PNG, edits intact
What makes ChatGPT Images 2.5 special?
- Click plus note, not a thread: one click-and-type on the exact spot replaces guessing which "bottle" the model meant from words alone
- Edits that hold: round four of feedback no longer undoes round two's approved fix
- Sketch as input: a rough drawn shape replaces several sentences of spatial description
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.