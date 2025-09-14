Spotted: ChatGPT comes to India
Last month, artificial intelligence’s hottest name OpenAI began posting job openings in India and announced it will run an office in New Delhi. Now, it has discreetly launched an outdoor campaign with ads showcasing all that ChatGPT can do.
If you are familiar with Mumbai, you will know that Juhu Circle in the western suburbs is ring-fenced with traffic, construction, and tonnes of billboards. Most are unbearably bright at night and beam ads for real estate projects, fancy cars, and the latest shows on the top OTT platforms.