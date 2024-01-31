 ChatGPT leaks sensitive conversations, ignites privacy concerns: Here's what happened | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 31 2024 15:59:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.90 0.89%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,575.80 1.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 884.20 2.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 259.35 2.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 317.55 0.67%
Business News/ Ai / ChatGPT leaks sensitive conversations, ignites privacy concerns: Here's what happened
Back Back

ChatGPT leaks sensitive conversations, ignites privacy concerns: Here's what happened

 Livemint

Privacy and security concerns have resurfaced after leaked conversations were discovered on OpenAI's AI-driven chat platform, ChatGPT. The incident raises questions about the vulnerabilities of AI systems despite assurances of safeguards.

For representation purposes only (AP)Premium
For representation purposes only (AP)

In a recent development in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), concerns over privacy and security have resurfaced following a reported incident involving leaked conversations via ChatGPT, an AI-driven chat platform developed by OpenAI. The incident, first brought to light by a user named Chase Whiteside, has sparked widespread debate over the vulnerabilities inherent in AI systems despite assurances of safeguards.

According to a report by ArsTechnica, Whiteside stumbled upon leaked conversations while using ChatGPT, where additional unrelated chats appeared alongside the responses to his queries. Shockingly, one of the leaked exchanges contained sensitive information regarding a system troubleshooting session at a pharmacy drug portal, including login credentials such as usernames and passwords.

Whiteside, in correspondence with ArsTechnica, expressed his surprise at the unauthorized disclosures, asserting that the leaked conversations mysteriously appeared in his ChatGPT history without any input or query on his part. The conversations included details of an unpublished research proposal and the name of a presentation in progress, raising serious privacy concerns.

OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, responded to inquiries from Mashable, attributing the leaked conversations to a compromised user account. They clarified that the chat history and files displayed were the result of misuse of this account, rather than ChatGPT showing the history of another user. Interestingly, OpenAI identified the origin of these conversations as Sri Lanka, not the location where Whiteside accessed the platform.

However, Whiteside contested OpenAI's assertion, arguing that his account security measures were robust, with a nine-character password incorporating upper and lower case letters, as well as special characters. The discrepancy in the location of the origin of the leaked conversations further adds to the mystery surrounding the incident.

The incident underscores the ongoing challenges in safeguarding privacy and security in AI technologies, prompting calls for heightened vigilance and enhanced measures to mitigate such risks. 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 31 Jan 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App