ChatGPT leaks sensitive conversations, ignites privacy concerns: Here's what happened
In a recent development in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), concerns over privacy and security have resurfaced following a reported incident involving leaked conversations via ChatGPT, an AI-driven chat platform developed by OpenAI. The incident, first brought to light by a user named Chase Whiteside, has sparked widespread debate over the vulnerabilities inherent in AI systems despite assurances of safeguards.