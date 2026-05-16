AI Tool of the Week: see and control what ChatGPT remembers about you

The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT Memory Sources.
What problem does it solve?
Here is a frustration that builds quietly over months of AI use: ChatGPT starts sounding oddly familiar—it remembers your name, your tone preferences, a project you mentioned in passing.
Most of the time, that is useful.
But occasionally it says something that feels off—a recommendation shaped by a context you no longer care about, a preference it picked up from a conversation six months ago that no longer applies.
Until now, you had no way to trace where that came from.
Memory Sources fixes this.
When ChatGPT uses your past chats or saved memories to shape a response, it now shows you what it referenced—and lets you delete or update that information on the spot.