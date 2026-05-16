AI Tool of the Week: see and control what ChatGPT remembers about you

The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT Memory Sources.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT Memory Sources.
What problem does it solve?
Here is a frustration that builds quietly over months of AI use: ChatGPT starts sounding oddly familiar—it remembers your name, your tone preferences, a project you mentioned in passing.
What problem does it solve?
Here is a frustration that builds quietly over months of AI use: ChatGPT starts sounding oddly familiar—it remembers your name, your tone preferences, a project you mentioned in passing.
Most of the time, that is useful.
But occasionally it says something that feels off—a recommendation shaped by a context you no longer care about, a preference it picked up from a conversation six months ago that no longer applies.
Until now, you had no way to trace where that came from.
Memory Sources fixes this.
When ChatGPT uses your past chats or saved memories to shape a response, it now shows you what it referenced—and lets you delete or update that information on the spot.
You are no longer managing a black box. You can see the inputs.
How to access: https://chatgpt.com
What can it do?
Audit the context: see which past conversations or saved details shaped any given response, before acting on it.
Fix stale assumptions: delete or update outdated preferences the moment they surface in a reply—not buried in settings later.
Trust the personalization: when you can see why ChatGPT responded the way it did, you can rely on it more—or correct it faster.
Example
A marketing lead uses ChatGPT regularly for campaign briefs. She notices it keeps defaulting to a formal tone even though she prefers punchy copy now.
Here’s how Memory Sources helps:
- Spot the source: after receiving an oddly formal draft, she clicks the memory source reference to see ChatGPT pulled a tone preference from a campaign brief she ran eight months ago.
- Delete the stale entry: she removes the outdated tone preference directly from the memory source panel—no settings navigation required.
- Update on the fly: she tells ChatGPT: “Remember that I now prefer short, punchy copy with no formal sign-offs.”
The new preference is saved immediately.
When she shares the chat with her team, memory sources are hidden from the shared view—her personal context stays private.
What makes ChatGPT Memory Sources special?
Transparency over trust: most AI tools ask you to trust their personalisation. This one shows you the receipts.
Inline control: you can delete or update what ChatGPT remembers at the moment it surfaces in a conversation—not after the fact.
Privacy-aware sharing: memory sources are stripped from shared chats automatically, so personalisation context stays yours.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.