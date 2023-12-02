ChatGPT most-popular AI chatbot in India, but it can get slippery at the top
Summary
- Sam Altman is back as CEO and has committed to continue building beneficial artificial general intelligence. But can OpenAI hold on to its first-mover advantage given the increasing competition and rapidly evolving technologies?
ChatGPT turned one on 30 November, remaining the most dominant AI-powered chatbot globally, particularly in India, even as the dust settles on the corporate turmoil at OpenAI. But the battle’s far from over for CEO Sam Altman and his team, with competition heating up not just from other tech companies, big and small, but also from rival technologies.