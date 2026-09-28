ChatGPT plans Sachin Tendulkar's family trip: Cricket legend partners with OpenAI; social media reacts

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has announced a partnership with OpenAI. He shared the news on X on 28 September. The post included a video from OpenAI. Its caption reads "Found my new opening partner."

Tendulkar wrote that he had always been curious. One question leads to another for him. According to him, ChatGPT has encouraged that habit. It has also helped him get things done. He gave an example of planning his last family trip, which was apparently done with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

He said he was looking forward to discovering more uses for ChatGPT. He also plans to share what he finds useful. He wants to encourage more people to try it. They can use it for something they care about.

“A question, an idea, something you’ve always wanted to explore. There are so many places to start. Looking forward to exploring together,” he wrote.

Mixed reactions on social media Social media users posted mixed reactions to the announcement. While some congratulated Sachin Tendulkar, others were not particularly impressed.

“The announcement is the whole product,” declared one user.

“Congratulations, Sachin Paaji, for the partnership with OpenAI,” wrote another user.

“Why?! Surely you have PAs or travel agents booking your trips. Why ask ChatGPT?” wondered one user.

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One user wrote, “Sachin is the brand ambassador of Reddit and now OpenAI. They have no such ambassadors in the West, which tells that they look at Indian audiences as easily influenceable?”

“100 centuries, and he still asks ChatGPT where to eat,” quipped one user.

“ChatGPT is definitely sweating bullets right now trying not to hallucinate when the God of Cricket asks it how to play an off-drive,” joked another user.

Another user joked, “It can plan the trip. The family group chat still gets a veto.”

“Not interested in this innings. Will be happy if you associate with sports,” came from another user.

Sachin as Reddit’s brand ambassador In June 2025, Sachin Tendulkar became the brand ambassador for Reddit. The social media platform announced that the ‘God of Cricket’ was on board. The company said that it was intended to underscore “Reddit’s commitment to fostering digital communities centred around shared passions like cricket”.

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“For me, cricket has always been about that pure connection with people, on and off the field. In getting to know Reddit, what stands out is the sheer passion that brings its communities together,” Tendulkar said at that time.