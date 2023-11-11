ChatGPT powers Snap's Lens Studio 5.0 Beta for new Augmented Reality experiences
Snap introduces Lens Studio 5.0 Beta, an AR development tool that enhances the crafting of engaging Lenses with the incorporation of ChatGPT Remote API.
Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has collaborated with OpenAI to herald a transformative era of augmented reality (AR) encounters. Announced during the sixth annual Lens Fest, the partnership is strategically designed to empower developers in incorporating ChatGPT into their AR Lenses. This collaboration promises to unleash a surge of inventive learning, conversational, and creative opportunities for Snapchat users.