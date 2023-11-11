Snap introduces Lens Studio 5.0 Beta, an AR development tool that enhances the crafting of engaging Lenses with the incorporation of ChatGPT Remote API.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has collaborated with OpenAI to herald a transformative era of augmented reality (AR) encounters. Announced during the sixth annual Lens Fest, the partnership is strategically designed to empower developers in incorporating ChatGPT into their AR Lenses. This collaboration promises to unleash a surge of inventive learning, conversational, and creative opportunities for Snapchat users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, Snap is extending its initiatives with the introduction of Lens Studio 5.0 Beta, an AR development tool set to enhance the crafting of engaging Lenses. Central to this advancement is the incorporation of the ChatGPT Remote API, providing Lens developers with unparalleled access to ChatGPT's capabilities.

This step is anticipated to unlock a range of immersive experiences, representing a significant milestone in the progression of augmented reality, as reported by TOI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Snap's My AI chatbot is currently driven by OpenAI's GPT large language model, underscoring the company's dedication to utilizing state-of-the-art technology to enhance user engagement.

In line with Snap's dedication to nurturing creativity, the company introduced a 3D face mask generator. This inventive tool empowers users to create their own potentially viral self-expression Lenses by combining the capabilities of Gen AI with Snap's advanced face mesh features. Users can now swiftly bring their creative visions to fruition, contributing to the democratization of the lens creation process.

Despite recent workforce reductions, Snap has disclosed that 330,000 developers are actively constructing on Snap's AR platform, leading to the generation of nearly 3.5 million Lenses. This statistic underscores the dynamic ecosystem on Snap for AR enthusiasts and developers alike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Snap's dedication to AI was underscored at its inaugural APAC AR Day in India. Evan Spiegel, Snap CEO and Co-Founder, alongside Snap APAC President Ajit Mohan, commended the Indian creator community for their impact on the AR landscape. Spiegel conveyed optimism about the role of AI in dismantling barriers to creativity, especially within the domain of augmented reality.

