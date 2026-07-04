AI Tool of the Week: this ChatGPT feature saves you from mispronouncing client names

The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT Pronunciation Guidance.
What problem does it solve?
Most business professionals have faced this moment.
You're about to join a client call in Seoul or Warsaw. A pitch in Tokyo is about to begin. The agenda includes names, cities, brands or technical terms you've never heard spoken aloud.
So you guess. Or you anglicize the pronunciation. Or, worse, you avoid saying the name altogether.
ChatGPT now removes that uncertainty. Ask how to pronounce any word in more than 60 languages, and it returns both a written phonetic breakdown and a playable audio example in the same response—so you can hear it before you say it.
How to access
What can it do?
Sound client-ready: get the right pronunciation of a client name, city, or brand before any international call.