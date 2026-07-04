AI Tool of the Week: this ChatGPT feature saves you from mispronouncing client names

The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT Pronunciation Guidance.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT Pronunciation Guidance.
What problem does it solve?
Most business professionals have faced this moment.
What problem does it solve?
Most business professionals have faced this moment.
You're about to join a client call in Seoul or Warsaw. A pitch in Tokyo is about to begin. The agenda includes names, cities, brands or technical terms you've never heard spoken aloud.
So you guess. Or you anglicize the pronunciation. Or, worse, you avoid saying the name altogether.
ChatGPT now removes that uncertainty. Ask how to pronounce any word in more than 60 languages, and it returns both a written phonetic breakdown and a playable audio example in the same response—so you can hear it before you say it.
How to access
What can it do?
Sound client-ready: get the right pronunciation of a client name, city, or brand before any international call.
Nail the unfamiliar: handle foreign-language terms from a new market confidently, without mispronouncing in front of a room.
Build as you go: get phonetic text and audio together so the correct form sticks before you walk in.
Example
A sales director is preparing a pitch to a pharmaceutical company in Tokyo. Her slide includes three Japanese executive names she has never said aloud.
- Prompt the names: ask "How do I pronounce Yoshida, Nakamura, and Takahashi? Include phonetic breakdown" and ChatGPT returns text and playable audio
- Request audio: click to play the pronunciation directly in chat, no separate app needed
- Add context: ask "Correct pronunciation of Takeda and Eisai in a Japanese business setting" for domain guidance
- Specify register: add "Use formal Japanese conventions" and the output adjusts to match a professional register
- Switch languages: move to "How do I say these city names in Arabic for my next call?" without starting over
- Save to prep notes: copy the phonetic text into your meeting notes before you walk in
What makes ChatGPT Pronunciation Guidance special?
- Audio and text together: Unlike dedicated pronunciation tools, ChatGPT gives you both phonetic text and playable audio in the same conversation where you're already working.
- 60+ languages without switching apps: Mandarin, Arabic, Polish and more, covering the range global professionals actually encounter.
- No setup required: No plugin, no special mode; just ask in any regular ChatGPT chat.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.