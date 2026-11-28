The AI capability unlocked today is ChatGPT Space.
The AI capability unlocked today is ChatGPT Space.
What problem does it solve?
Here is how a team document usually goes. You draft a plan with ChatGPT, copy it into a Word file and email it around. Colleagues reply with changes, and you paste them in by hand. Soon, there are three versions, a dozen comments and no clear answer to which draft is final.
What problem does it solve?
Here is how a team document usually goes. You draft a plan with ChatGPT, copy it into a Word file and email it around. Colleagues reply with changes, and you paste them in by hand. Soon, there are three versions, a dozen comments and no clear answer to which draft is final.
ChatGPT Space is a shared workspace inside ChatGPT that brings editable documents, called Pages, files and feedback together. You can turn a conversation into a Page, share it with colleagues and work on the same document. Teammates can edit, comment or ask their own ChatGPT to make changes, while your private chats remain private.
For teams that spend too much time reconciling drafts, Space offers a way to keep the work, its context and the people contributing to it in one place.
How to access: https://chatgpt.com
What can it do?
- End version chaos: Keep drafts, files and comments on one page.
- Edit with context: Ask ChatGPT to revise a section in place.
- Share with control: Give colleagues View, Comment or Edit access, without exposing private chats.
Example
A sales head must agree a review plan with three regional leads by Friday.
- Open Space: Click Space in the left sidebar and start a new Page.
- Prompt the content: Type “Draft a quarterly review plan with goals and next steps.”
- Request the format: Add “Show open actions as a checklist, owners and dates as a table.”
- Specify the structure: Say “Put a three-line summary at the top and risks at the bottom.”
- Add branding cues: Instruct “Use bold headers and a formal tone.”
- Switch formats on the fly: Ask “Turn this into a five-slide deck,” once Slides reaches your account.
- Share the page: Open the sharing controls, add the people or Teams, pick an access level. They get the Page, not your chat.
- Collaborate: Leads edit or comment, and tag “@ChatGPT rewrite this risk section simply.”
What makes ChatGPT Space special?
- AI as a teammate: Each collaborator brings their own ChatGPT, tagged inline.
- Context that compounds: Files and pages sit together, so ChatGPT builds on earlier work.
- No extra price: Included in your plan, with no training on Business or Enterprise data by default.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.