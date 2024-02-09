In a groundbreaking move, OpenAI, the trailblazing company behind the immensely popular ChatGPT, is reportedly delving into the development of advanced AI agents designed to automate complex tasks by seamlessly taking control of users' devices. As the race in the AI chatbot arena intensifies with competitors like Google and Microsoft making strides, OpenAI is said to be on the brink of introducing a revolutionary product set to redefine the landscape of artificial intelligence.

The Information reports that OpenAI is actively working on two distinct AI agents, with the first having the capability to assume control of a user's device for the purpose of automating intricate tasks. These tasks range from transferring information between documents and spreadsheets to effortlessly filling out and entering expense reports into accounting systems. Significantly, these processes currently necessitate human intervention, involving multiple keyboard inputs and navigating across various applications.

For this AI agent to function effectively, it would require explicit user permission to take over the device, and the pertinent files would need to be stored locally on the device itself. OpenAI is believed to have trained this agent using samples of human-computer interactions, gaining insights into how individuals navigate different applications.

The second AI agent is purportedly focused on handling web-based tasks, such as booking flight tickets, collecting publicly available data, and creating event plans. Although the release date for these AI agents remains undisclosed, reports indicate that OpenAI has been diligently working on their development for over a year.

This revelation coincides with news that OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, is actively engaged in discussions with investors to secure additional funding. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Altman's objective is to enhance global chip-building capabilities and further expand the company's prowess in the field of artificial intelligence. As OpenAI continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation, the industry eagerly awaits the unveiling of these highly anticipated AI agents.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!