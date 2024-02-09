ChatGPT talk of the past? OpenAI gears up for two new automation tools for device takeover, report says
OpenAI is reportedly developing advanced AI agents to automate complex tasks by taking control of users' devices, potentially redefining the landscape of artificial intelligence.
In a groundbreaking move, OpenAI, the trailblazing company behind the immensely popular ChatGPT, is reportedly delving into the development of advanced AI agents designed to automate complex tasks by seamlessly taking control of users' devices. As the race in the AI chatbot arena intensifies with competitors like Google and Microsoft making strides, OpenAI is said to be on the brink of introducing a revolutionary product set to redefine the landscape of artificial intelligence.