OpenAI has started rolling out a unified chat and work experience in ChatGPT to a limited group of Pro subscribers, bringing its conversational and work-focused features into a single interface. The update began rolling out on Tuesday and will feature a shared cap on the amount of data each user can access across both services, a change that has some people worried they may be affected earlier if they are more dependent on advanced AI models than those with lower usage.

The shift will help make ChatGPT more user-friendly, enabling users to seamlessly switch between friendly interactions and intricate work sessions without having to switch between tabs. Some subscribers have criticised the change because it could affect their access to advanced models due to merging usage allowances. OpenAI has admitted that some of its biggest customers could hit their ceiling earlier with the new system.

ChatGPT Chat and Work to share a single usage limit OpenAI product lead Thibault “Tibo” Sottiaux confirmed the initial rollout in a post on X on Tuesday. The update comes after the company's previous announcement to users, made via email.

According to an OpenAI spokesperson quoted by TechCrunch, most subscribers are not expected to experience more frequent usage resets. However, users who regularly consume large amounts of Chat and Work usage could reach their shared allowance sooner than before.

According to its support page, the company is going to roll out the unified usage system to additional ChatGPT users in December 2026.

The instant model remains unlimited under new system Although they add up, OpenAI will still have unlimited access to its Instant model. The company's spokesperson told TechCrunch that conversations using Instant will not count towards the shared usage allowance.

Users will also be able to continue using Instant even when their combined usage reaches its limit. OpenAI said it's also working to make systems more efficient, allowing subscribers to make fuller use of their plans.

ChatGPT users raise concerns over reduced access The proposed changes have sparked debate on social media and in OpenAI's community forum. Some subscribers may be worried about becoming unable to use advanced reasoning models when both the Chat and Work allowances are granted.

The change has been called into doubt by users due to the lack of added value with the same subscription fees. Discussions on X, Reddit and GitHub have also highlighted concerns about losing the flexibility of separate usage limits.

Anthropic has also combined its AI services OpenAI is not the only AI company moving towards a unified interface. According to TechCrunch, in September 2026, Anthropic merged its Claude conversational chatbot and Cowork work-focused service into a single app.