OpenAI has started rolling out a unified chat and work experience in ChatGPT to a limited group of Pro subscribers, bringing its conversational and work-focused features into a single interface. The update began rolling out on Tuesday and will feature a shared cap on the amount of data each user can access across both services, a change that has some people worried they may be affected earlier if they are more dependent on advanced AI models than those with lower usage.

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The shift will help make ChatGPT more user-friendly, enabling users to seamlessly switch between friendly interactions and intricate work sessions without having to switch between tabs. Some subscribers have criticised the change because it could affect their access to advanced models due to merging usage allowances. OpenAI has admitted that some of its biggest customers could hit their ceiling earlier with the new system.

ChatGPT Chat and Work to share a single usage limit OpenAI product lead Thibault “Tibo” Sottiaux confirmed the initial rollout in a post on X on Tuesday. The update comes after the company's previous announcement to users, made via email.

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According to an OpenAI spokesperson quoted by TechCrunch, most subscribers are not expected to experience more frequent usage resets. However, users who regularly consume large amounts of Chat and Work usage could reach their shared allowance sooner than before.

According to its support page, the company is going to roll out the unified usage system to additional ChatGPT users in December 2026.

The instant model remains unlimited under new system Although they add up, OpenAI will still have unlimited access to its Instant model. The company's spokesperson told TechCrunch that conversations using Instant will not count towards the shared usage allowance.

Users will also be able to continue using Instant even when their combined usage reaches its limit. OpenAI said it's also working to make systems more efficient, allowing subscribers to make fuller use of their plans.

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ChatGPT users raise concerns over reduced access The proposed changes have sparked debate on social media and in OpenAI's community forum. Some subscribers may be worried about becoming unable to use advanced reasoning models when both the Chat and Work allowances are granted.

The change has been called into doubt by users due to the lack of added value with the same subscription fees. Discussions on X, Reddit and GitHub have also highlighted concerns about losing the flexibility of separate usage limits.

Anthropic has also combined its AI services OpenAI is not the only AI company moving towards a unified interface. According to TechCrunch, in September 2026, Anthropic merged its Claude conversational chatbot and Cowork work-focused service into a single app.

The general trend is part of a larger shift in the AI industry, where the demand for sophisticated models and the higher cost of infrastructure are creating a greater demand for their services. Integrating features such as chat and productivity apps might streamline the user experience, but managing computing resources and usage constraints remains a challenge for AI service providers.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.