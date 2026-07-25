AI Tool of the Week: ChatGPT Work can search Gmail, Slack and Drive for you

The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT Work.
What problem does it solve?
Most people use ChatGPT the same way: open a chat, ask a question, get an answer, then do the work themselves.
Need a report? You still have to check Gmail, scan Slack for updates, pull the latest file from Google Drive and paste everything into ChatGPT before it can begin. The AI waits in the chat window while you run between apps collecting information.
ChatGPT Work flips that model. Instead of giving it a question, you give it a goal.
It goes into Gmail, Slack, Drive and Salesforce on its own, gathers what it needs and works through the task step by step, only coming back when it needs your decision. The chat version waits for you to bring information. The Work version goes and gets it—and keeps working even after you've closed the tab.