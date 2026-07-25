AI Tool of the Week: ChatGPT Work can search Gmail, Slack and Drive for you

The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT Work.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: ChatGPT Work.
What problem does it solve?
Most people use ChatGPT the same way: open a chat, ask a question, get an answer, then do the work themselves.
What problem does it solve?
Most people use ChatGPT the same way: open a chat, ask a question, get an answer, then do the work themselves.
Need a report? You still have to check Gmail, scan Slack for updates, pull the latest file from Google Drive and paste everything into ChatGPT before it can begin. The AI waits in the chat window while you run between apps collecting information.
ChatGPT Work flips that model. Instead of giving it a question, you give it a goal.
It goes into Gmail, Slack, Drive and Salesforce on its own, gathers what it needs and works through the task step by step, only coming back when it needs your decision. The chat version waits for you to bring information. The Work version goes and gets it—and keeps working even after you've closed the tab.
How to access
What can it do?
Skip the stitching: give it a goal once instead of prompting through every step yourself.
Work while you don't: let it run a multi-hour project while you're in meetings or offline.
Stay in one thread: get a finished deliverable back instead of juggling multiple apps and browser tabs.
Example
An operations manager needs a vendor risk review before Friday's leadership meeting, using contracts stored in Drive, vendor emails in Gmail and a Slack thread with the legal team.
- Prompt the content: "Put together a vendor risk review for our top 12 suppliers using the contracts in Drive, the vendor emails in Gmail, and legal's notes in #vendor-risk. Flag anything that needs my decision."
- Request the format: "Deliver this as a slide deck I can present Friday" returns a finished, downloadable presentation
- Specify structure: "Group risks by severity and add an executive summary at the top" gets applied before delivery
- Switch formats on the fly: "Turn this into a two-page Word memo instead" reuses the same research, no redo required
- Export and share: Push the file straight to Drive, or reply with it attached in the same email thread it pulled from
What makes ChatGPT Work special?
- Runs while you don't: keeps working across apps for hours without you present for each step, unlike a normal chat session.
- Gets its own context: pulls directly from Gmail, Slack, Drive, and Salesforce instead of you copying it in by hand.
- Nothing new to learn: it lives inside the ChatGPT your team already uses, no separate login required.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.